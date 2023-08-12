Albania, low-cost tourism on its last legs. “For Italy we are now America”

Tourism, Albania in the golden age: “We will not do like Italy, stop low-cost tourism”

Social redemption, sooner or later, always comes. The model of what we could now define a “self made country” definitely belongs toAlbania which, after the stigma for many years give landings of the nineties, now it’s going to collect the well-deserved prestige which deserves a holiday resort, which has nothing to envy to the most exclusive Italian summer destinations – if not the “coat of arms”. Now, however, the country has conquered even that in the preferences of tourists, as demonstrated by the numbers of the holiday boom this summer.

The prime minister describes it Edi Rama in an interview released to La Stampa: “We are retracing the path of your country. But this summer has been beyond expectations. We had a +35% of tourists, the figures of the Italians are impressive and approach half a million. When I started (2013, ed), Tirana airport handled a maximum of 350,000 passages a year. Now, over 6.5 million. We drew Greece and just overtaken Italy for the number of tourists per capita”.

Ltrend reversal it has been triggering for the past three to four years and has wiped out pIt was always what Rama defines: “the prejudice of being generically criminals, mafiosi, poor migrants who dream of “Lamerica”, as Gianni Amelio said. Today – adds the satisfied premier – tourists come and willingly mingle with our people, the wind has changed. We have to make up for lost time.”

