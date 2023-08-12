Harry Kane lost to Leipzig in the Supercup final | Sport

Bayern experienced a debacle in the final of the German Super Cup against Leipzig, and Harry Kane, who made his debut without training for the “Bavarians”, did not help either.

English footballer Harry Kane officially signed for Bayern Munich this morning, and the club immediately managed to register him for the Super Cup final against Leipzig. Many thought that in the first 24 hours in the new club, Kane would break the “curse” that followed him in Tottenham, with whom he failed to win any trophies, but even the Englishman could not stop the moody Olm who “killed” Bayern!

Dani Olmo scored three goals to bring the cup to his Leipzig side, thus sending a message to Thomas Tuchel that his team needs a lot more play – and that it is not enough to just send Harry Kane on the field. The Englishman entered the game in the 63rd minute, but nothing changed even with him on the field. In the end, Bayern – Leipzig 0:3 (0:2).



The Bulls took the lead already in the third minute when Olmo scored on an assist from Henrichs, and in the last moments of the first half, Werner assisted the great player from Spain, a former Barcelona and Dinamo player. Tuchel was disappointed in his players and made three changes at halftime, then introduced Kane, but it was all in vain because Olmo played the match of his life, scoring a hat-trick in the 68th minute.

It seems that “Kanemania” has had a bit of an effect on the Bayern players, who in their minds have already celebrated the new cup in the display cases, so it will still take some time for Harry Kane to wear a medal around his neck. He hasn’t made it in over a decade at Tottenham, so what does it cost him to wait a little longer.

