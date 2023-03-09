Great performance by the Giallorossi, who win a tactical and at times blocked match at the Olimpico. In the 13th minute El Shaarawy unlocks it, at the end of a good counter-attack action: Dybala inspires, Abraham packs the decisive assist with a great play. Spaniards close to level with Kubo, who hit the post; in the second half Belotti enters and splinters the intersection of the posts. Then, in the final, Kumbulla made it 2-0 with a header with an imperious break from Dybala’s corner. I return on March 16 to San Sebastian