(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 09 – A football match between kids leads to a fight between parents in the stands: it happened this afternoon in Barano d’Ischia where the local team and that of the Sporting Village of Qualiano faced each other for a valid match for the Under 14 provincial championship.



While on the pitch the match went without particular problems, with only two yellow cards, on the bleachers of the Don Luigi Di Iorio field, things instead degenerated when the mother of a player from Bari took over that of a guest player who railed against the young players home. The discussion immediately ignited and from words we moved on to deeds. The two women confronted each other, then the husband of one of the two intervened and a fight immediately broke out: four or five parents from the Qualiano team attacked the father of an island boy and beat him up, apparently using belts too.



In the meantime, the match was suspended and the boys watched from the pitch astonished at the violence in the stands; after a few minutes a police car arrived whose crew managed to block and identify some of the participants in the fight and to acquire videos shot with cell phones by other spectators present at the Di Iorio.



There are currently six identified people who will be proposed for the Daspo to the prefect of Naples by the manager of the island’s police station, Ciro Re, but in the next few hours the examination of further videos released on social networks could allow the identification of other participants in the scuffle.



On the island, the episode aroused great echo and general reproach. “We are dismayed and sorry – the president of Barano Calcio, Massimo Buono told ANSA – for what happened today and as a sports club we dissociate ourselves from these unspeakable gestures. Barano Calcio and Sporting Village are friendly clubs that carry on the activities believing in the educational values ​​of sport and we apologize to everyone, to the kids who were first on the field, for what happened”. (HANDLE).

