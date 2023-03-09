Josef Reinhard In the book “Inside Formula 1. A motorsport journey through time from 1950 to today” Daniel Reinhard and his father bring together their photographic work. “You just have to see it coming,” says Daniel Reinhard, explaining the secret of his success. But it’s more complicated.

The soul of Daniel Reinhard soon became a case for the specialist. His kindergarten teacher was appalled by the drawings that little Dani had delivered. Everything with a dark pencil, mostly cars or stick figures lying on the street. The school psychologist, who was hastily consulted, gave the all-clear: The boy had only used his father’s black-and-white prints as a template. And the imagery of Josef Reinhard, a photographer from the canton of Obwalden, included accidents on weekdays and motorsport on weekends. The reporter’s nickname was “Disaster Sepp”.