José Mourinho will sit regularly on the bench in Sunday evening’s big match between Roma and Juventus. The Court of Appeal of the FIGC has in fact decided to suspend the disqualification of two days inflicted by the sports judge on the Portuguese coach after the expulsion received during the match against Cremonese. The decision came the day after the presentation of the appeal by the Giallorossi club: the judges have established that, since facts have emerged that connote a reaction to a “provocation” (by the fourth official Serra), it will take more time to better evaluate the case, on which the federal prosecutor’s office has opened a case ‘investigation.

CAF’S NOTE: “FURTHER INFORMATION IS NEEDED, AWAITING CLARIFICATIONS FROM SERRA”

“The Board believes that the appeal is not ready for a decision – reads the press release -. It is necessary to deepen the profiles of the matter in question, which have not been sufficiently explored to date, also due to the difficulty of acquiring elements of clarification from Mr Serra, IV officer, who due to circumstances of time and place, was unable to guarantee a fruitful hearing in compliance with the rules governing the conduct of the hearing remotely. For this reason, and in the light of the declared existence of a proceeding opened by the Federal Prosecutor concerning the same facts for which it is being judged, it is therefore essential to acquire the investigative documents carried out up to now, starting from any depositions made by the match officials. shall proceed as promptly as possible and, in any case, within the term of three days in order to allow this Court to usefully continue the proceedings in epigraph in compliance with the timing assigned by the Sports Justice Code. In order to ensure effective protection for the complaining parties, the suspension is ordered until the referral hearing, now set for 10 March 2023 at 2.30 pm”.