Giampiero Gasperini’s team will have to deal with Udinese in a moment that is anything but positive. The latest on the newcomer Thauvin

The Juventus team knows that this Saturday it has only one possible goal to achieve: victory. We’re talking about a team that really needs to win and must at all costs be able to do their best to bring home the three points. Europe is still only four lengths away, which is why we can still dream but we need a real shock starting from this Saturday, when at 18.00 we will take to the playing field for the match between Udinese and the Atalanta by Giampiero Gasperini. There is no good news for the Juventus coach Andrea Sottil, most likely the team will have to do without of a really important player like the captain Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra. It seems to have already been written who will occupy the role of the Argentine talent.

Just this Saturday the chance could come from the first minute for the hit of this January transfer market: Florian Thauvin. The French winger who wore the Marseille shirt isn’t doing very well. In this beginning of black and white experience he has not been able to find the continuity he expected and after four games there are more question marks than certainties. Precisely against Atalanta, however, he could silence all opinions with a good and perhaps even incisive performance under the opponent’s goal.

On the field like this — At the moment it is not yet known how Udinese could take the field and as previously mentioned, a lot will depend on the presence or absence of Tucu. The team needs to find goals and above all good attacking performances, which is why the fantasy of Thauvin it can only be placed behind the first striker who in this case will be Beto.

