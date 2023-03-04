Home Technology Atomic Heart mod adds everything from cheat books to Saul Goodman
Technology

Atomic Heart mod adds everything from cheat books to Saul Goodman

by admin
Atomic Heart mod adds everything from cheat books to Saul Goodman

Even though this is a fairly new release, there are already plenty of Atomic Heart mods that are finding their way to Nexus Mods. If you already own the game but haven’t had a chance to check them out, the list of mods for Atomic Heart is growing every day.

On the mod page, you can make normal changes to the game, such as increasing the FOV slider and removing the chance of vignetting. While these changes are welcome, many have criticized Atomic Heart developer Mundfish for not including some basic settings at launch.

For those looking to spice up their experience, there’s a mod that turns Saul Goodman into an axe that you can use to help survive the machine apocalypse.

And, if you want to make the game a little easier, there is of course the Atomic Heart recipe, which you can also grab from the Nexus Mods page.

Do you download any mods for Atomic Heart?

See also  Google Translate will offer better suggestions for polysemy

You may also like

What are bumper ads and how do you...

Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls Raiders｜5 must-know experiences to...

As good as the S22+ and even better

GitLab: New vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

The traditional Chinese digital version of the strategy...

MIT researchers find method to remove CO2 from...

The first SSDs are in the starting blocks

EU project on Open Web Search launches third-party...

Fuel prices at a record level – but...

This US couple follows rampages – NZZ Akzent

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy