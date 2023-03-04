Even though this is a fairly new release, there are already plenty of Atomic Heart mods that are finding their way to Nexus Mods. If you already own the game but haven’t had a chance to check them out, the list of mods for Atomic Heart is growing every day.

On the mod page, you can make normal changes to the game, such as increasing the FOV slider and removing the chance of vignetting. While these changes are welcome, many have criticized Atomic Heart developer Mundfish for not including some basic settings at launch.

For those looking to spice up their experience, there’s a mod that turns Saul Goodman into an axe that you can use to help survive the machine apocalypse.

And, if you want to make the game a little easier, there is of course the Atomic Heart recipe, which you can also grab from the Nexus Mods page.

Do you download any mods for Atomic Heart?