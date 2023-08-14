Rome is made for Paredes and Renato Sanches. And Zapata is close

The Giallorossi have closed the double market operation with PSG: the Argentine arrives on a permanent basis, while the Portuguese in Italy with the loan formula. Agreement also with Atalanta for Zapata, only the attacker’s ok is awaited and the Marcos Leonardo track is not given up

Three signings, maybe even four, to give new life to José Mourinho’s squad. Roma closed due to the arrivals of Leandro Paredes and Renato Sanches from PSG, there is an agreement with Atalanta for Zapata and you don’t give up the track that leads to Mark Leonardo.

Renato Sanches and Paredes, it’s done

Made for Renato Sanches and Leandro Paredes, both from Paris Saint-Germain. The Portuguese, already sought in the past, arrives in the capital with the formula of loan with redemption obligation linked to conditions on which the two clubs are working. Deal to the contractual details, then the medical visits for the European champion. For the Argentine, who said no to the Galatasarayinstead operation outright of approximately 2.5 million euros and a 2-year contract with an option for a third if he plays at least 50% of the games. Both are expected at Ciampino on Tuesday.

Zapata and Marcos Leonardo, the situation

With regard to the Colombian striker the key to definitively unlock the operation is linked to formula: the Giallorossi have proposed a loan with an obligation to buy that starts at 50% of the player’s attendance. Atalanta would have already given the go-ahead, Zapata’s green light is now awaited under the previously agreed conditions. Always alive, despite the difficulties, the negotiation to try to get there Marcos Leonardo del Santos. Rafaela Pimenta, agent of the striker born in 2003, is in Brazil to try to unblock the deal, with Santos who at this point could further increase the economic demands to free the player. An upward game also considering the very difficult technical situation in which the club finds itself, defeated 4-0 in the last championship match. Roma remain strong on the player and want to do everything possible to buy Marcos Leonardo, as evidenced by the suffocating pressure of the last few weeks.

