Rome, OFFICIAL: Volpato and Missori sold to Sassuolo. Details and press releases | First page

The news had been in the air for some time, with even the gaffe of the FIGC which gave the news of the transfer even before the two clubs, but now the official announcement has also arrived. There Roma sold outright to the Sassuolo both Cristian Volpato That Filippo Missori.

THE FIGURES – The overall deal value will be approx 10 million euros divided into 7.5 million for the playmaker managed by Francesco Totti’s agency e 2.5 million for the Italy Under 19 full-back for whom Roma also maintain a percentage on the resale.

MISSORI’S RELEASE – US Sassuolo Calcio announces that it has completed the following transfer market operation: Filippo MISSORI (born in ’04, defender): acquired on a definitive basis from AS ROMA.

THE VOLPATO PRESS RELEASE – US Sassuolo Calcio announces that it has completed the following transfer market operation: Cristian VOLPATO (born in ’03, forward): acquired outright from AS ROMA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

