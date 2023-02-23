A few days after the attack in front of the Florence high schoolin the night between 20 and 21 February, the Roman anti-fascist collective of Fighting schools he set fire to the crown he remembers Paul DiNella, nineteen-year-old militant of the Youth Front, who died on February 9, 1983 after seven days in a coma due to an aggression in extreme left circles. Hooded and with spray cans, the activists also defaced the headquarters of the far-right groups Gioventù Nazionale and Generazione Popolare with some anti-fascist symbols and with the writing “Valerio Vive”, in reference to Valerio Verbano. The action was vindicated with a video and an Instagram post. The blitz, write the militants of the collective, aims to hit “the headquarters and symbolic places for the neo-fascist organizations within the city. Which at this moment, feeling institutionally legitimized by the new government, have resumed an aggressive and intimidating activity in schools, universities and neighborhoods”. Digos and the agents of the Vescovio police station are working to identify the perpetrators. “Setting fire to the laurel wreath in memory of Paolo Di Nella is a cowardly and unspeakable act which we strongly condemn – commented the mayor Robert Gualtieri – No political claim can encroach on such a barbaric and violent act. We have ordered the immediate laying of a new wreath in his memory”.