To jail for murdering a man for a debt
To jail for murdering a man for a debt

To jail for murdering a man for a debt

Johan Esleyder Ortiz Astudillo, alias ‘Pichicha’, who would have been the perpetrator of the homicide of a man after he did not pay an alleged debt in Pitalito (Huila) was sheltered with an insurance measure in the detention center.

The homicide was recorded on February 7 at the arena in the Libertador neighborhood of Pitalito (Huila), where Ortiz Astudillo apparently asked the victim to pay him a debt of $150,000.

As the man claimed not to have the money, the man in court today allegedly pounced on him with a sharp weapon and injured his neck, killing him immediately.

Apparently, the men were consuming narcotic substances.

The defendant did not accept charges for the crime of homicide that the Prosecutor’s Office accused him of and presents a judicial record for the crimes of theft, drug trafficking and illegal possession of weapons.

Personnel from the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI), Pitalito with the support of the National Army captured alias ‘Pichicha’, this February 20, on a public road in the Covered Coliseum of Fairs in Pitalito.

