A joint delegation of foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries will visit China – Xinhuanet

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 19th: Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced on the 19th that a joint delegation of foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries will visit China from November 20th to 21st. Members of the delegation include Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Safadi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno, Palestinian Foreign Minister Nouri al-Malki and Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Taha. During the visit, China will have in-depth communication and coordination with the joint delegation of foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries on promoting the de-escalation of the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict, protecting civilians, and justly resolving the Palestinian issue.

