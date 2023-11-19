Home » A joint delegation of foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries will visit China – Xinhuanet
News

A joint delegation of foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries will visit China – Xinhuanet

by admin

Create a news article using this content

A joint delegation of foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries will visit China – Xinhuanet

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 19th: Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced on the 19th that a joint delegation of foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries will visit China from November 20th to 21st. Members of the delegation include Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Safadi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno, Palestinian Foreign Minister Nouri al-Malki and Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Taha. During the visit, China will have in-depth communication and coordination with the joint delegation of foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries on promoting the de-escalation of the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict, protecting civilians, and justly resolving the Palestinian issue.

【Error correction】

[Editor in charge: Qiu Lifang]

010020030300000000000000011113261129983434

See also  Charles Michel withdraws from the European MR list and ends his mandate as European Council President after all

You may also like

Didier Acouetey, guest of Mon Heure d’Afrique, calls...

Border Patrol leaves migrants at bus stop

I grabbed between María Fernanda Carrascal and Katherine...

Young members of the Anhui Traffic Control Hechaowu...

Ansbach | Rally to commemorate the Ukraine War

Bas-Uele: incursion of Central African rebels “Seleka” in...

Governor of Meta denounced incursion of armed groups...

Appreciating lanterns, eating Lantern Festival, guessing lantern riddles,...

Gallery: In the Haapsalu Cathedral, those who fell...

The US demanded the end of repression in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy