ROVERETO. A sudden death at forty. Apparently for no reason. Illness upon returning from work, the rush to the emergency room and, a few hours later, death from cerebral thrombosis. Tiziana and Marco Tamanini in recent days they have been overwhelmed by grief for the loss of their firstborn. They didn’t even have time to realize what was happening, in a few hours they went from Christmas preparations to the greatest pain.

They greeted him together with family and friends who have gathered around them in these hours of great loss, but after a few days they wonder why. Why it happened, but also because in the face of an unexplained death, doctors and researchers do not question themselves.

“Not only to give answers to us who are now experiencing the consequences of the loss of our son, deprived of his life and his plans,” explains Marco Tamanini. “We are also looking for answers for others, so that it doesn’t have to happen again”. This is why they took pen and paper and wrote to our newspaper, so that it would be the spokesperson for their appeal.

«On Friday 9 December 2022, our 40-year-old son left for work in Trento. He was fine », they say. «He came back after work complaining of a headache; two hours later he was lying on the ground with left hemiplegia. He was rushed to theSanta Chiara hospital in Trentoreceived in the emergency room and code red, and from here transferred in critical condition to the neurology stroke unit, where he died on Saturday evening of cerebral thrombosis ».

The parents have a thought of gratitude for the staff who assisted him in the hospital: «The doctors and nurses and all those who assisted him showed great humanity towards him and towards us family members».

It’s what happened next, or rather what wasn’t done following the death of their 40-year-old son, that now prompts them to ask questions. “Days after his death and his well-attended farewell, a “big” question is surfacing and painfully persists, unfortunately left unanswered. “Because?” How is it possible that a young, healthy, sporty, healthy boy, without any pathology, can die of cerebral thrombosis?». Questions that do not concern the unexpected events of life, but science. And above all the approach with which cases like this are treated in retrospect.

“A question, this, which necessarily goes beyond the alleged cause of juvenile ictus and strongly poses the need, in our opinion, for analyses, insights, explanations that inform about the risks that men and women are running in their prime”. As the father still recounts, after his death the lifeless body was not subjected to an autopsy. “We were immersed in pain, no one proposed it to us, but why not investigate the causes of an inconceivable and unpredictable death? Especially for prevention purposes».