The 2022 National Men's Basketball League kicks off
The 2022 National Men’s Basketball League kicks off

by admin
2022-12-20 14:19:00.0 Source: Xinhuanet
Author: Wang Hengzhi

The 2022 season of the National Men’s Basketball League (NBL) kicked off in Nantong, Jiangsu on the 19th. The Anhui Wenyi team defeated the Shaanxi Xinda team 110:92 in the opening game.

There were two contests on the first day of the game. In the opening game, the Anhui Wenyi team established the victory in only half of the game, and finally five players scored in double figures. In another game, the defending champion Guangxi Weizhuang team lost 103:119 to the Shijiazhuang Xianglan team. In the first quarter, the Shijiazhuang Xianglan team led by 11 points. The Guangxi Weizhuang team was unable to narrow the point difference and eventually lost. Wang Ziqi of Shijiazhuang Xianglan team scored a game-high 41 points.

There are 10 teams participating in the NBL League this season. The first stage of the competition will be held in Nantong from December 19th to January 13th, 2023.

