







On December 20, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated and went down. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 1.40%, the main contract of Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 stock index futures (IH) fell 1.66%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell 0.89%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.75%.

On December 20, the market opened lower and moved lower throughout the day, with the Shenzhen Component Index leading the decline and the Prev Index falling below 3,100 points. The yellow and white time-sharing trend of the index diverges, and the sluggish performance of blue chips drags down the index. On the disk, supply and marketing cooperative concept stocks are strong throughout the day,Tianhe sharesdaily limit,Swan sharesrose more than 5%. Industrial mother machine concept stocks fluctuated and strengthened,Greatoo Intelligencedaily limit,Qinchuan Machine Toolrose more than 5%. Stocks in the auto industry chain strengthened in the afternoon,Yaxing Bus2 connecting boards,Soling shares(Rights protection) daily limit. On the downside, real estate stocks continued to weaken in the late trading.CCCC Real Estate、Cinda Real Estate、Yuetai sharesWait for nearly 10 stocks to drop. Liquor stocks collectively weakened,Kweichow Moutai、WuliangyeIt fell more than 5% at one point. Digital economy concept stocks opened higher and lower,Deep Sanda A、Yunsai Zhilianlimit down. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, with more than 2,500 stocks in the two cities falling, and nearly 50 stocks fell by more than 9%. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 639.8 billion, a decrease of 117 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, the sectors such as supply and marketing cooperatives, industrial machine tools, integrated die-casting, and Chiplets were among the largest gainers, while the sectors such as education, real estate, beverage manufacturing, and pharmaceutical business were the largest decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.07%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 1.58%, and the ChiNext Index fell 1.53%.

Editor in charge: Zhao Siyuan