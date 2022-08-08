Home Health Rumor: EA is working on a single-player Iron Man game – Gamereactor
Health

Rumor: EA is working on a single-player Iron Man game – Gamereactor

by admin
Rumor: EA is working on a single-player Iron Man game – Gamereactor

Until recently, various reports and leaks had revealed that EA was working on a single-player Black Panther game, but now following up on the matter, another batch of rumors and reports from various insiders say that a second Marvel single-player game is in development, This time it’s Iron Man who will be in focus.

It started when Jeff Grubb mentioned on Game Mess Mornings that EA was working on“Making another single-player Marvel game”commented generally reliable insider Tom Henderson“I’ve heard some rumors that it’s Iron Man, but I’ve never had anything specific to fully report.

This rumor has now beenShpeshal Nick on Xbox Era Podcastexpanded on the“Super, super, super early”,and‘So early that there’s a chance it won’t happen’as Shpeshal Nick said, news about the game has been difficult to confirm.

If this does eventually happen, EA and BioWare’s experience in creating Anthem could come in handy here, as Iron Man’s abilities bear a clear resemblance to the game’s possibilities, even though Anthem has a lot of problems and serious problems hinder its success.

See also  Chrome browser will be replaced with a new icon soon, removing shadows and making it brighter and clearer | T Kebang

You may also like

Smallpox monkeys. The vaccination campaign starts at Spallanzani

Smallpox monkeys, vaccine: 600 requests to Spallanzani in...

They hoped to make money with Bitcoin. Now...

Activision to host ‘era-defining’ Call of Duty franchise...

Smallpox monkeys: vaccinations to start on Thursday in...

They hoped to make money with Bitcoin. Now...

LG’s Self-Sanitizing Headphones Add Dolby Head Tracking to...

Artificial intelligence and medicine: the Imaging-Laboratory in the...

Activision to host ‘era-defining’ Call of Duty franchise...

What is monkeypox: what are the symptoms, how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy