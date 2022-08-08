Until recently, various reports and leaks had revealed that EA was working on a single-player Black Panther game, but now following up on the matter, another batch of rumors and reports from various insiders say that a second Marvel single-player game is in development, This time it’s Iron Man who will be in focus.

It started when Jeff Grubb mentioned on Game Mess Mornings that EA was working on“Making another single-player Marvel game”commented generally reliable insider Tom Henderson“I’ve heard some rumors that it’s Iron Man, but I’ve never had anything specific to fully report.

This rumor has now beenShpeshal Nick on Xbox Era Podcastexpanded on the“Super, super, super early”,and‘So early that there’s a chance it won’t happen’as Shpeshal Nick said, news about the game has been difficult to confirm.

If this does eventually happen, EA and BioWare’s experience in creating Anthem could come in handy here, as Iron Man’s abilities bear a clear resemblance to the game’s possibilities, even though Anthem has a lot of problems and serious problems hinder its success.