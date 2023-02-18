Russia has prepared a draft resolution at the UN Security Council asking Secretary General Antonio Guterres to set up an independent international commission to investigate the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 oil pipelines. This was reported by diplomatic sources from the UN headquarters.

The draft states that it has been established beyond a reasonable doubt that the September blasts were an act of sabotage, rather than a technological disaster. And it requires the secretary general to report recommendations for the establishment of the commission to the Council within 14 days.

