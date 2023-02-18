Home Health Russia, draft on the sabotage of Nord Stream to the UN Council
Russia, draft on the sabotage of Nord Stream to the UN Council

Russia, draft on the sabotage of Nord Stream to the UN Council

Russia has prepared a draft resolution at the UN Security Council asking Secretary General Antonio Guterres to set up an independent international commission to investigate the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 oil pipelines. This was reported by diplomatic sources from the UN headquarters.

The draft states that it has been established beyond a reasonable doubt that the September blasts were an act of sabotage, rather than a technological disaster. And it requires the secretary general to report recommendations for the establishment of the commission to the Council within 14 days.

