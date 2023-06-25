Home » Russia, Prigozhin’s treasury: 43 million and gold bars in Wagner’s office
Russia, Prigozhin’s treasury: 43 million and gold bars in Wagner’s office

Russia, Prigozhin’s treasury: 43 million and gold bars in Wagner’s office

A real treasure. Five thousand banknotes worth around four billion rubles, the equivalent of 43 million euros, were found in boxes near the safe house of Wagner group founder and leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. This was revealed by the Fontanka portal, which also adds that five kilos of gold bars, six pistols in packs and five tiles of white powder were also found near the office. Documents were also found, including passports in Prigozhin’s name, with the same personal data, but with a photograph of another man. This is a Prigozhin impersonator, who toured Europe in 2021, says Fontanka.

Meanwhile, the mercenaries of the Wagner group are continuing their retreat and have left the entire Lipetsk region, some 400 kilometers south of Moscow. Further south, the withdrawal of mercenaries from the Voronezh region is continuing. The Chechen special forces deployed in Rostov following the revolt of Wagner’s mercenaries also left the region after the group’s withdrawal. The commander of the «Akhmat» forces made it known, according to which his units are returning to the front lines in Ukraine, where they are fighting alongside Chechen troops. Yesterday it was the Chechen president Ramzan Kadyrov who announced the dispatch of his men against Prigozhin’s mercenaries, whose “betrayal” he had denounced.

