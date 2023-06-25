Mili nalog na OnlyFans | Fun

Popular Serbian rapper Marko Milivojev Mili revealed that he has an account on the adult site.

Source: instagram/miliofficialbebooo

“I have, but I’m not overly active. I’ve had enough of doing it alone as a man. I see myself as a sex symbol and as far as men and women are concerned, everyone loves me. I’m not that active and I don’t put myself out there, mostly it’s waist-high pictures,” said Mili, who also discovered what members of the fairer sex were writing to him on the aforementioned network:

“It’s madness. One girl almost blew me away, it was neither vulgar nor explicit, she wrote to me: ‘I’m Mila, you’re Mili, let’s caress each other’. It’s a rip-off for me because I like original intrusions“.

As he says, he has money from the mentioned network in his account – “I’m making money, although I don’t know if I’ve ever withdrawn that money, they always send me something. It serves me more because of the connection with the audience that wants to see me in a private light,” Milli explains.

Mili recently clashed with his colleague Devit, and now he decided to comment on that too – “It’s all show business. I’m not even in a fight because I can’t fight with people from the show. I wish everyone the best, I just have my own attitude and I will always express it,” said Mili, who commented on Devito’s new album, but also joked about Devito’s faking of a duet with one of the most popular Latin singers, Nati Natasha, called “Acrobatico”: “I heard the song with Breskvica, it’s cool. I don’t know, the quality of my songs is far above everything here. There goes ‘Loca 2’ with Shakira”.



He points out that he has come to terms with the fact that there will be prejudice: “I know how to behave at all times. I have both a street and a home upbringing, I was raised by 3 women. This all influenced me and the way I behave. Prejudice will always exist because of some songs or tattoos. It’s all art and image,” he said and added that women are his inspiration for everything.

“I don’t let people close to me, and those I let I love the most in the world. Women are my strength through my music and life. Women always push me forward. I make sure that my music speaks for me and that I don’t create scandals. I make sure that neither the paparazzi take pictures of me nor that I expose myself through romantic relationships with girls,” Milli said.

