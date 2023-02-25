The stalemate continues on the tenth package of EU sanctions against the Russia. The knot to untie, and on which the interests of Rome (supported by Berlin) and Warsaw are opposing, concerns theimport from the synthetic rubber. The entire provision, announced by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to Kiev of early February, should have been adopted into force by the anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine. At the moment, however, there seems to beimpasse, so much so as to push the Swedish presidency of the EU to suspend the umpteenth meeting of the Permanent Representatives of the 27, meeting today, February 24, to reach an agreement and approve the package of sanctions. The European Commission has suggested setting a quota limit on the import of synthetic rubber a 560 miles metric tons, but the compromise did not satisfy Warsaw which in the night between 23 and 24 February “presented a compromise proposal” which provides for “suitable transition periods and a mechanism to reduce the quota on a monthly basis”. The Polish Permanent Representative explained the initiative, Andrew Sadoshoping for a feedback positive by “the two Member States (Italia e Germania, ndr) who want to import these products from Russia». In this context, however, Rome does not seem to want to dissolve the reservations. The doubts, various diplomatic sources had explained, concern above all the probable negative effects of the embargo on prices and on both internal and external competitiveness of the EU. And, at the same time, the uncertainty of the impact of the measure on the Russian economy. The idea still remains that of starting the written procedure today, 24 February, but, on the unanimous agreement necessary for the Coreperless and less optimism is spreading and Poland’s requests for synthetic rubber are considered the result of excessive rigidity on the part of Warsaw.

Cover photo: ANSA/OLIVIER HOSLET | The Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States to the European Union (Coreper)

