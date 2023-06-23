Russian attacks in the Kherson region, 7 civilians injured

Seven civilians were injured during Russian attacks in the Kherson region in the last 24 hours: the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced on Telegram: “In the last day the enemy launched 91 attacks, firing 415 shells from mortars, artillery, (multiple missile launchers) Grad Mlrs, drones and aircraft. The enemy fired 26 shells at the city of Kherson,” wrote Prokudin. At least two people have died as a result of Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia.

Russia also targeted a military airport in the Khmelnytskyi region tonight, according to reports from the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces have shot down all thirteen Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles that have been fired.

Overall, twenty-one raids were carried out by Russian forces in the Sumy region on the last day of the conflict, according to the Kyiv Independent, citing the Sumy regional military administration. In all, more than 147 explosions were recorded in the territory, with the communities of Krasnopillia, Khotin, Yunakivka, Vorozhba, Shalyhyne, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Nova Sloboda and Esman targeted with mortars, artillery, bombs and airstrikes. In Shalyhyne, a resident sustained a shrapnel wound to his forearm.

While Kiev’s advance is proceeding more slowly than expected, Russia and Ukraine continue to accuse each other. Yesterday, while Zelensky raised the alarm in respect of a possible Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia plant (news immediately denied by the Kremlin), Moscow blamed the Ukrainian forces for the collapse of the Chongar bridge, which connects Crimea to the Kherson region, partially occupied by Russian troops.

Meanwhile, Russia’s armed forces and affiliated armed groups have been added to the UN’s “shame list” for violations of children’s rights due to their actions in the conflict, while the European Union has adopted the eleventh package of sanctions economic and individual aims, observed the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Josep Borrell, to “strengthen the current EU sanctions and crack down on their avoidance, thus further eroding Putin’s war machine and its income”. British intelligence, for its part, said that Russia recently strengthened the protection of the Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol, including using dolphins as guard animals.