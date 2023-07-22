“Russian reporter killed by cluster bombs”

9:18

640 Russian soldiers dead in 24 hours There are 640 Russian soldiers who have lost their lives in Ukraine in the last 24 hours. This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian army in its latest bulletin, updating the total of Russian military dead since the beginning of the conflict on February 24, 2022 to 241,330. It is the first time, since the beginning of the war on February 24, 2022, that the Balkan country has decided to send military aid directly to Kiev. The Soviet-made BTRs had been purchased by Bulgaria in the 1980s and had never been used.10:19Crimean bridge closed “The circulation of vehicles on the Crimean bridge has been temporarily suspended. We ask those who are currently on the bridge to remain calm and to follow the instructions of the transport security agents”, reads a message from the Telegram channel ‘Crimean Bridge: operational information’. Traffic has been stopped in both directions, the Russian newspaper Kommersant points out, adding that the reasons for the blockade have not been disclosed. Ukraine attacked the bridge with two marine drones on the night of July 17. Two Russian citizens died in the attack that destroyed a span of the bridge.10:39Crimea Governor: ‘Ukraine attempted drone attack’ Ukraine attempted today to launch a drone attack on the Crimean peninsula, Russian governor of the region Sergei Aksyonov said, adding that the attack targeted infrastructure in Krasnohvardiiske district, near the center of the peninsula, without providing details. “Rescuers are on the spot to eliminate possible consequences,” he said.11:00482 Ukrainian children killed in war

”There are 482 Ukrainian children killed in the conflict with Russia, 984 those affected following the armed aggression in Ukraine, 17 those who have so far needed prostheses for their lower and upper limbs to try to give them a semblance of a normal life. Over three thousand, apart from the many homes, schools and educational institutions that have been bombed by missiles”. The data emerged during the meeting in Kiev of the Misericordie delegation with the parliamentary commission for human rights.

11:30

Moscow accuses: Kiev cluster bombs against border village

Ukrainian troops fired cluster munitions at the Russian border village of Zhuravlevka, Belgorod Region. This was reported by the governor of the Russian region, Vyacheslav Gladkov. “In the Belgorod region, 21 artillery shells and three cluster munitions from a multiple rocket launcher were fired (by the Ukrainian army) at the village of Zhuravlevka,” he said, referring to the previous day’s attacks. This was reported by the pro-Russian authorities on the peninsula, adding that the evacuation of the inhabitants who live within 5 kilometers of the site has been ordered.12:53Zelensky: “The counter-offensive is accelerating”According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine is approaching the moment when the counter-offensive can pick up pace: he said speaking by videoconference at the Aspen Security Forum, as reported by Ukrinform. “Ukraine is advancing on the battlefield, liberating its territories step by step, approaching the time when counteroffensive actions could accelerate.” “I understand that it is always better that victory comes first. But let’s not throw people over mines and under tanks, literally. I believe in our victory” said Zelensky. 13:57 Russian Duma: “Zelensky wants the polonization of Ukraine” This was stated by the chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin on Telegram, adding that for this purpose, a law was adopted that effectively equates Poles to Ukrainians, providing them with the same rights: residence without a permit, work, education, medical service and even some allowances, the official added. , was killed in a Ukrainian attack in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia. The Russian defense specified that “following an attack by the Ukrainian army with cluster munitions, four journalists were injured in varying degrees of severity”. “During the evacuation, Zhuravlev died of wounds caused by the explosion of cluster munitions.”14:28Zelensky: “Counteroffensive is accelerating”President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the speed of the counteroffensive is increasing. “Ukraine is advancing on the battlefield, liberating its territories step by step, approaching the moment in which counteroffensive actions could accelerate. I understand that it is always better for victory to come first. But we don’t throw people over mines and under tanks, literally. I believe in our victory,” Zelensky explained. 14:42 Stoltenberg to Zelensky: “Ukraine closer than ever to NATO” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by telephone on the problem of Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea wheat agreement. “We strongly condemn Moscow’s attempt to use food as a weapon. The allies are at Ukraine’s side for as long as necessary and, after the NATO summit, Ukraine is closer than ever to NATO,” commented Stoltenberg on Twitter. 15:13 Biden receives Meloni on July 27, on the agenda UkraineJoe Biden will meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House on Thursday 27 July, a summit to “reaffirm the strong ties between the United States and Italy”, writes the White House. The two leaders “will discuss their common strategic interests, including the shared commitment to continue to support Ukraine, developments in North Africa and closer transatlantic coordination regarding China. The two will also talk about the forthcoming Italian presidency of the G7 in 2024″. Xi Jinping decides to meet the Pope’s envoy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, as part of the peace mission for Ukraine in the fourth stage in Beijing which, according to what has been leaked, would have been accepted by the Chinese government. 16:59 Washington: “Biden and Meloni closer than you think” In five days Prime Minister Meloni will be on an official visit to the White House. Washington wanted to underline how the premier and the president of the United States Joe Biden “are closer than you might think”. The photographer is hospitalized in stable conditions.