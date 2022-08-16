Newsfrom Japan

[Kyodo News, August 16th]The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the Ocean Research and Development Agency published research results in the professional journal “Nature Astronomy” on the 15th, arguing that it flew from the edge of the solar system 4.5 billion kilometers away The asteroid may have brought water and organic matter to the ancient Earth. The above-mentioned institutions analyzed the sand grains of the asteroid “Ryugu” brought back by the probe “Hyabusa 2”. It is not clear how abundant water arose after the Earth, which was covered in hot magma shortly after its birth. Ito Motoo (Planetary Matter Science), chief researcher at the Oceanographic Agency, said, “In a broad sense, it may be that small celestial bodies brought materials that can produce Earth’s water and life.” However, it is said that “Ryugu” and Earth’s water There are subtle differences in characteristics, and it is also possible that the material provided by the different paths of the asteroids mentioned above mixed in to form the current water. Organic matter contains carbon, which is an indispensable substance to sustain life. Almost all of the 8 sand grains analyzed (about 59 mg in total) contain water and organic matter, and are contained in the mineral silicate, in a state as if protected by a “cradle”, away from the outer edge of the solar system where water and organic matter exist. Afterwards, it seems to have withstood harsh environmental changes. The water confirmed this time is not in a liquid state, but in a hydroxyl state in which oxygen and hydrogen are combined, and has characteristics close to the water contained in space dust and comets. The work to pinpoint exactly what kind of organic matter will be carried out in the future. It is now known to be known as aliphatic hydrocarbons, concentrated in larger grains of silicate minerals. The researchers believe that the larger the particles, the more heat-resistant they are, preventing the deterioration of water and organic matter. Regarding the sand grains of the “Dragon Palace”, several research teams have published papers. The research results include that the “Dragon Palace” was generated by a parent body (parent celestial body) born at the outer edge of the solar system and moved to the interior of the solar system, and that the sand grains contain the…

