On August 14, the 3rd “Childhood on the Field – Tencent Hefeng Art Action Concert” was held at the Central Opera House Theater. Coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Central Opera House and the completion of the new theater of the Central Opera House, Tencent cooperated with the Central Opera House and invited nearly 70 local primary schools from Beijing, Hebei, Shandong, Sichuan, Heilongjiang, Yunnan, Tibet and other places The more than 1,800 rural children of the group have performed both Chinese and foreign classic music works together with artists through offline and online methods in the national art halls that are comparable to the world, showing a brand-new hometown under the background of rural revitalization. This concert is an integral part of the opening month after the opening of the new theater, and it is also the only concert performed by rural children. It was broadcast live on more than 10 platforms including CCTV, QQ Music, and Video Account during the same period.

The 3rd “Childhood on the Field – Tencent Hefeng Art Action Concert” was held at the Central Opera House

Tencent Hefeng Art Action Concert is the annual report performance of “Art Action”. Since the first session in 2019, more than 600 rural teenagers from more than ten provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions have appeared on the national stage, sharing the stage with hundreds of artists show. In this concert, Cui Junzhi, founder of Chinese modern Konghou performance art, trumpet player Chen Guang, cellist player Xu Yulian, percussionist Hei Xiaomo, violinist Li Yuhe, young pianist Chen Junhui, and He Feng Philharmonic conductor Gao Bin and other well-known artists acted as “assistant performers” for the children; lyricist Tang Tian wrote the lyrics for the theme song “Tian Rang May Wind”, which was performed by Zhou Shen, the dream ambassador of “Art Action”, with the children online, and synchronised on QQ Music Online debut.

Singer Zhou Shen sang the theme song of Art Action Online “Range May Wind”

The concert kicked off with the song “On the Field of Hope”, which praised “hometown”. In order to let the children who are unable to be present due to the epidemic also realize their stage dreams, this newly adapted song, through the “Hundred Schools Connection”, was performed by the on-site chorus of the Xiong’an Campus of Zhongguancun No. 3 Primary School and more than 1,000 rural children online. , and sing the style of the hometown in the new era. Children from Hebei, Tibet, Yunnan and Heilongjiang dressed in Zhuang clothing, Tibetan clothing, Mongolian clothing and other special costumes, and sang a series of classic national songs such as “Water Hen” and “Beautiful Kampot”, which instantly brought the audience into the simplicity And beautiful countryside.

Children from Daqing, Heilongjiang and Konghou performer Cui Junzhi sang Northeast folk songs via video link

“Thank you” is another key word throughout the concert. The children from the Xiuhe Primary School Yimiao Children’s Choir of Pingshan Central School in Yunnan Province and the Niuniu Choir of Sichuan Liangshan from the southwestern region sang “Hemerocallis Flower”: “In the distant horizon, Hemerocallis blooms. Every flower is my concern. The appearance of…”, the children put their hearts into their songs and sang to their hard-working parents. Children from Sichuan Renshou Dongfanghong Primary School Choir and Beijing Daxing Dandelion Middle School Primary School Choir sang the adaptation of “The Lonely Brave” to relatives working as construction workers, couriers, firefighters, etc., as well as the vast number of homes builder.

Sichuan Liangshan Niuniu Choir dressed in national costumes to perform “Hemerocallis Flower”

Children from Dongfanghong Primary School in Renshou County, Sichuan Province and the primary school of Beijing Daxing Dandelion Middle School and violinist Li Yuhe performed “The Lonely Brave”

For the first time this year, the concert also joined the musical form. The Mingde Primary School Choir of Xuzhai Town, Shanxian County, Heze City, Shandong Province adapted the classic fragment “Duo Laimi” from the musical “The Sound of Music” based on the true story of their own music learning. Children from the Xiong’an campus of Zhongguancun No. 3 Primary School sang 10 international classic songs that they wrote and composed, bringing the audience a happy summer time in their rural childhood. The concert came to a successful conclusion in the theme song of the artistic action “Range May Wind” sung by singer Zhou Shen online with the children.

Children from Mingde Primary School in Xuzhai Town, Shanxian County, Shandong Province vividly performed “Duolaimi”

According to reports, the stage design of the concert was also taken from the children’s paintings. In the performance of folk songs from all over the world, the stage scenery came from the children’s paintings such as “Mongolian Grass Sheep” and “Gambo Green Forest”. The scene is full of colorful childhood colors. During the preparatory period of the project, it was difficult for the participating children from many places to gather and practice together. With the help of the smart jukebox in the Internet music classroom of Art Action, they worked hard to improve the pitch and rhythm, and through the Tencent conference, under the leadership of the instructor in Beijing, “cloud rehearsal” , and finally successfully completed the practice and live performance.

1,800 children passed the Tencent conference “Cloud Chorus” “On the Field of Hope”

The “Art Action” public welfare project was jointly launched by Tencent and Beijing Hefeng Art Foundation in 2017, aiming to promote the enlightenment and popularization of rural youth art education. In July 2019, “Art Action” launched the “Internet Music Classroom Project”, which has now completed the implementation of 100 Internet music classrooms in 10 provinces including Xinjiang, Sichuan, and Hebei, benefiting more than 100,000 rural children.