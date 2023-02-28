Home Health Saipem announces 2022 results and updates strategic plan to 2026
(Teleborsa) – The Group Saipem achieved in 2022, revenues for 9,980 million euros (+53% compared to 2021), an adjusted EBITDA of 595 million euros (compared to a negative figure of 1,274 million euros in 2021) and new orders acquired for approximately 14 billion euro.

The Net financial position pre-IFRS 16 at December 31, 2022 is positive by 56 million euros (negative post-IFRS 16 Net Financial Position by 264 million euros).

In the solo fourth quarter for 2022 the Group’s results were equal to: Revenues: 2,937 million euros; Adjusted EBITDA: 150 million euros; New orders acquired: around 6 billion euros, almost entirely (95% of the total) in the offshore business.Outlook
With reference tofinancial year 2023 the Company expects: Revenues in excess of €11 billion; Adjusted EBITDA approximately €850 million; Capex around 450 million euros; Free Cash Flow at breakeven and positive pre-IFRS 16 net financial position at the end of the year (negative post-IFRS 16 net financial position of around 500 million euro).

Al 2026, last year of the 2023-26 Strategic Plan, expected revenues exceeding 12 billion euros are expected; Adjusted EBITDA over €1.2 billion; Free Cash Flow exceeding 600 million euros; Positive net financial position (post-IFRS 16) greater than 700 million euros at the end of the year.

With reference toentire period of the 2023-2026 Plan the company expects: acquisitions of new E&C orders for approximately 46 billion euros, of which approximately 25% in low/zero carbon segments, and Offshore Drilling for approximately 3 billion euros; cumulative investments of approximately 1.2 billion euro.

