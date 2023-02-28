Home World Suffering from autism and developmental delay, he becomes a professor at Cambridge: Jason Arday’s dream come true
LONDON. Ten years ago, Jason Student she wrote on her mother’s bedroom wall a series of goals to achieve. The third read: “One day I will teach at Oxford and Cambridge.” Few of his friends and family believed it: Arday, now 37, has suffered from autism, learning problems and global developmental delay since he was a child. So much so that Jason not only didn’t learn to speak until he was 11, but he didn’t start writing until he came of age.

