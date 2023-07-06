Stefan Karić published Nataša Šavija’s messages Fun

Stefan Karić published on Instagram a part of his correspondence with Nataša Šavija, who accused him of beating her, and the correspondence was created before the incident.

After another tussle over his usual way of life, though he is officially accused of violenceKarić announced a new announcement in which he showed private messages with Shavia with the claim that he consumes illegal substances in the middle of the day.

“The message that was deleted is a picture showing a bag of white on the table and a banknote. After what honest lady sends the same picture againjust without that detail. So much for who does drugs“, Stefan Karić wrote along with a video of him scrolling through messages.



“At the moment when the restraining order was not issued, when the ban on leaving the country was not issued either (the man went to sea, and I will soon go to the hospital for another operation), when I had to go to court alone to read the case, where there are a million omissions ! Among other things, the medical documents in the form of a small book were not submitted by my (or his?) lawyer, where I almost gave up on the case from fatigue. But no. Well, it will not be like that with me! I sought and found my savior for justice ! Borivoje Borović, thank you! Now I know I’m in safe hands, stop violence against women!”, Šavija wrote earlier, and Karić’s answer soon followed.



Nataša Šavija spent several days in the hospital after the incident, and soon, as she said, another operation awaits her. She is still recovering from everything and states that she is no longer in physical pain, but that she is facing a difficult mental recovery, which is why she is taking antidepressants and thinks that she will be visiting a psychiatrist for a long time.

If you suffer violence, the contact numbers of the Counseling Center against domestic violence (SOS phone and Safe House) are: 0900-011-011free call, weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 011/2769-466on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., 062/304-560from 19:00 to 10:00.

Emergency calls to report domestic violence can be made to the number 0900-100-600 from 00:00 to 24:00, by free call.

