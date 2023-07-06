Juve disposes of the redundancies, 18 million are arriving from a sale

Among the most active Italian clubs on the market there is definitely there Juventuswith the new head of the technical area Cristiano Giuntolimainly engaged in the operations of assignments. There are many players that the bianconeri will have to place, because they are no longer part of Max’s technical plans Allegri.

⚪⚫ West Ham offer for Zakaria, Juventus ask for more

Among them are the various Arthur, McKennie e Zakaria. Just the Swiss seems to be the player closest to the sale. On the midfielder – according to the latest transfer market updates – there would be strong interest from West Ham. The Hammers would go as far as to offer approx 18 million euros per Zakariabut Juventus ne ask for at least 25. Probable that with the inclusion of some bonus the deal can be concluded.

With the money from the transfers, Juventus will then carry out the assault on the great objective of this transfer market session: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.

🔴⚫ The president of Villarreal stings Milan, is the Chukwueze affair complicated?

Il Milan, it’s no mystery, aims to significantly strengthen the attack. Not only a first striker and an attacking midfielder, the Rossoneri’s goal is also to sign an offensive winger for the right wing. The player identified by the AC Milan management is the Nigerian Samuel Chukwueze.

Dealing with the Villarreal it won’t be easy though. This was confirmed by some statements made by Fernando Roig Alfonsoi.e. the president of the Spanish club. The number one of the “yellow submarine” has released a comment on the poison about the interest of Milan for your jewel. Here is what was highlighted:

If Milan have the same interest as when Galliani came to buy Musacchio… – reveals ad AS Football –. On that occasion she introduced herself saying that he would have wanted the player but that he had no money to pay for it.

In short, a real jab to underline how to Chukwueze they will serve much money to rip it off Villarreal. The request is for 35 million eurosdespite the contract expiring in 2024.

🔵 Naples, exchange between Zanoli and Faraoni with Verona

Even the Napoli moves on the transfer market, albeit with great caution. The blues defined the renewal of the captain’s contract of Lorenzo (his contract expired in 2026 ed), which binds to the Neapolitans until 2027 with option for an additional year for a 3 million salary the year. It remains to define the position of his replacement. Rudi Garcia will evaluate the class of 2000 Alexander Zanoli in retirement, but the idea of ​​a cross-over deal is advancing in Naples.

The intention would be to loan Zanoli to give him the possibility of play continuously and buy an experienced full-back who is reliable and who accepts the reserve role serenely. The objective identified by Napoli is Davide Faraoni from Verona. The Scala family would not want to give up their captain, but the Azzurri have the solution ready: propose Zanoli on loan. Napoli intends to withdraw Faraoni (31 years old, ed) for a relatively low amount, under 5 million, and leave Zanoli at Verona making him play continuously.

