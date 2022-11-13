The Ministry of Health has issued a new warning for the recall of food products due to the high risk of microbiological contamination: in this case it is some specific batches of fresh eggs L and XL of the Copav brand.

As expressly indicated in the dicastery alert, in some specimens the positivity to the bacterial agent was found Salmonella Enteritidis, as a result of sampling carried out on the faeces of laying hens. A test, the note specifies, performed by “ASUR Area Vasta 2 on 27/10/2022 cod. annex 036AN089, with test report no. 85652 of 05/11/22 “.

The product for which the withdrawal has been arranged is sold on supermarket shelves in packs of 6 eggs. Eggs belonging to the following lots of 90 or 180 pieces: number 22420634AVI with expiration date 14/11/2022, number 22420650AVI with expiration date 16/11/2022, number 22420655AVI with expiration date 17/11/2022, number 22430669AVI with expiry date 23 / 11/2022 and finally number 22440674AVI with expiry date 11/27/2022.

The eggs, referable to the Copav brand distributed by Aurora Srl based in via Nazionale in Falconara Marittima (Ancona), are produced by the Avimarche company in the factory in via Barocco 14 in Ostra Vetere, in the province of Ancona. The invitation by the company, for those who may have purchased the products included in the lots listed by the ministry, is to not consume the eggs as a precaution and to return the package to the point of sale where they were purchased.

Over 2,000 variants (or serotypes) of Salmonella are known, but the most common in humans are Salmonella enteritidis and Salmonella typhimurium. Infections caused by salmonella are called salmonellosis and are divided into two groups. On the one hand, the “Typhoid forms”, characterized by more serious symptoms such as typhoid and paratyphoid fevers, which are caused by Salmonella typhi and Salmonella paratyphi. On the other hand, the “Non-typhoid forms”, the most common ones connected with gastrointestinal symptoms, caused precisely by Salmonella typhimurium and Salmonella enteritidis (also known as “minor salmonella”).