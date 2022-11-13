With the advent of winter, HUMAN MADE, which is managed by NIGO, has launched the 2022 autumn and winter capsule series. This time, it ushered in a new masterpiece that is suitable for outdoor environments and can withstand cold weather, and officially released the first wave of new products in the series. Lookbook and recent photos.

This time, a fluffy down jacket with a polar bear pattern on the back leads the quilted shirt jacket, double-sided down vest, duck-pattern jacquard-knit sweater, insulated safari coat, half-zip hoodie, cuffed trousers, hood, ribbed socks and more Clothing items, as well as Swiss knife-style cutlery sets, vacuum flasks in collaboration with STANLEY, 12oz camping mugs and other equipment for outdoor activities, and a patchwork duck doll worth collecting.

The new products of Human Made Outdoor Collection Vol. 1 have been launched on the brand’s official website and select direct-sale stores today, and interested readers may wish to purchase them.