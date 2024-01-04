A police officer defended his wife from a robbery and shot a thief to death

A police couple was assaulted at the door of their house. The event occurred this Thursday in the Buenos Aires district of La Matanza. While defending his wife from the robbery, the agent shot at the criminals and killed one. The rest of the criminals are at large.

The uniformed man is a non-commissioned officer of the Argentine Federal Police (PFA) and lives with his partner in the town of Villa Luzuriaga, which is located in the aforementioned district of the province of Buenos Aires. At the time of the assault, the cashier and his wife were taking the car out of the garage of their home, according to local media.

At that moment, a group of thieves arrived at the scene aboard a green Fiat Uno car. Three criminals got out of the car and headed towards the woman. Seeing this, the uniformed man took out his service weapon and identified himself as a police officer.

Seeing that the criminals did not stop, the officer fired twice. One of the shots hit the shoulder of one of the assailants, who fell to the ground and died a few meters away while he tried to escape. Later, when they checked the dead robber, they determined that he was carrying a toy gun. The rest of the attackers are at large.

According to local media, both the police officer and his wife were out and dressed in civilian clothes at the time of the event. The incident occurred three blocks from the place where they assaulted a woman and left her young son lying on the street to steal her car.