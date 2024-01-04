new Ultrasharp5K monitors for eye comfort • Techzilla

Dell Technologies, at CES in Las Vegas, launches the world‘s first 40-inch monitor with 5K resolution and guaranteed visual comfort. This is the monitor Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved ThunderboltTM Hub (U4025QW).

The new ultrawide curved monitorVESA DisplayHDR 600 certified, It is designed for professionals who want sharp images and exceptional colors. Thanks to IPS Black Panel technology, the monitor offers high color contrast and rich details with a 5K resolution (5120×2160).

Dell’s UltraSharp monitors are the first to achieve TUV Rheinland five-star certification for eye comfort, a new industry standard that helps prevent eye strain. The monitor offers three main advantages:

Increase the refresh rate, da 60Hz a 120Hz, to deliver smoother, sharper moving images. To incorporate an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust brightness screen and color temperature based on ambient light conditions. Recent studies have shown that this can reduce the frequency of signs of eye strain by 7% to 17% compared to a screen that maintains a constant brightness.

Optimize Dell ComfortView Plus by reducing harmful exposure to blue light with a more advanced LED backlight, going from 50% exposure to less than 35%. Research shows that this can reduce signs of eye strain by 8% after 50 minutes of searching.

Precision, productivity and convenience

The new monitor has one color space DCI-P3 / Display P3 al 99%, perfect for tasks that require high color accuracy. Users can also easily calibrate on-screen colors with Dell Color Management software.

Additionally, this monitor offers Thunderbolt 4, with the convenience of a single cable with a power delivery of up to 140W, supports 2.5Gbps high-speed wired Ethernet connectivity via RJ45, as well as HDMI 2.1 FRL (Fixed Rate Link) and DisplayPort 1.4 for smooth image transmission, minimizing loss of visual quality. The finish offered is platinum silver and its intuitively designed front quick access ports make it easy to connect external devices.

For those who prefer a monitor with smaller dimensions, Dell offers the new Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved ThunderboltTM Hub monitor (U3425WE) with WQHD resolution (2560×1440). This monitor offers many of the same great features as the larger version, including five-star TUV Rheinland® certification for eye comfort, IPS Black technology and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity (up to 90W of power).

Sustainability

The monitors presented are Made with 100% recycled and/or renewable materials and packaging used to protect UltraSharp monitors help achieve Dell Technologies’ ambitious 2030 Goals. Both the U4025QW and U3425WE monitors are made with 85% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and 100% recycled aluminum.

These monitors also meet the latest environmental standards, come EnergyStar e TCO Certified Edge, and are EPEAT Gold9 registered. Dell is an EPEAT Climate+ Champion and has the widest range of monitors with the EPEAT Climate+ designation, meaning these products have met industry best practices for sustainability and emissions reduction.

Prices and availability

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved ThunderboltTM Hub Monitor (U4025QW) will be available in January 2024 at a price of 2,199.99 euros.

Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved ThunderboltTM Hub Monitor (U3425WE) will be available in April 2024 at a price of 1,299.99 euros. For more information, visit the Dell Technologies website.

