MEDICUM Rhein-Ahr-Eifel GmbH

Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler (ots)

Many people are affected by back pain. It is not without reason that they are considered the number one widespread disease. Dr. Csaba Losonc is the founder and head of the MEDICUM Rhein-Ahr-Eifel medical care center in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. As a specialist in orthopedics and trauma surgery, he helps people live a pain-free life through holistic treatment. But how does this work in detail?

In today’s working world, back pain has become an everyday problem for many people. The long hours at the desk and the office furniture that is often not very back-friendly put considerable strain on the back muscles. Long-term effects on physical and psychological well-being such as sleep disorders, limited mobility and depression can result. Drug treatments often only provide short-term relief. “The majority of patients with back pain suffer from chronic complaints,” explains Dr. Csaba Losonc, founder and head of the MEDICUM Rhein-Ahr-Eifel medical care center in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. “Although they have already taken many measures to alleviate their symptoms, they are often unable to find the right form of treatment. Although there are immediate aids that can provide short-term relief, sustainable solutions are not always easy to find.”

“Especially when it comes to back pain, it is crucial to take timely preventative measures,” continues the joint disease expert. “Long-term planning plays a central role here. Through regular training, individual weaknesses can be identified and addressed in order to reduce the frequency and intensity of back pain.” Dr. Csaba Losonc’s offering is dedicated to helping people permanently get rid of their musculoskeletal problems. Instead of operations, the specialist in orthopedics and trauma surgery relies on a holistic approach using gentle methods. In order to cover as broad a spectrum as possible, from general medicine to rehabilitation medicine, he works with various specialists from various areas. Dr. explains how to counteract back pain in the office. Csaba Losonc using the following five tips.

Tip 1: Heat to relax your muscles

An effective method to relieve the strain on your back in the office is to use heat treatments. This includes, for example, the use of cherry stone cushions that can be discreetly placed in the chair. Alternatively, office workers can also use heat patches to relax their muscles. For those whose work environment allows it, there is also the option of placing an electric blanket over the back of a chair that you can lean on while you work.

Tip 2: Get up and move regularly

To counteract muscle inactivity, regular exercise is advisable. The best way to do this is for office workers to set an alarm clock that reminds them every 30 minutes to stand up, turn around and stretch. This activation of muscles affected by prolonged sitting promotes blood circulation and relieves potential back problems.

Tip 3: Stretching exercises at work

A simple way to relieve strain on your back during office life is to stretch slightly when you get up. For example, you can stand one meter from your desk, bend forward and arch your back like a bridge. Alternatively, you can rotate your upper body to the left and right. These regular stretching exercises can help relieve painful tension and improve mobility.

Tip 4: Walks during your lunch break

To promote muscle activity and reduce pain in the long term, office workers should use their lunch break for a short walk. Exercising outdoors not only stimulates blood circulation, but also supports muscle activity. This makes walks an effective way to break up office life and improve back health.

Tip 5: Self-acupuncture and acupressure

As an additional measure, self-acupuncture or acupressure can be used to specifically target specific acupuncture points. Significant points such as the pads of the thumb or the base of the neck can be stimulated with gentle pressure. This targeted massage can serve as a supportive method to reduce pain in the long term and increase general well-being.

Conclusion

The measures presented are important steps to relieve and prevent back pain in everyday office life. However, it is crucial not to allow pain to become chronic. If symptoms recur, it is therefore essential to see a doctor early. This proactive approach allows timely precautions to be taken to prevent potential chronicity and ensure long-term back health.

Do you also want to finally be free of symptoms and be accompanied by an experienced expert? Get in touch now with Dr. Csaba Losonc and make an appointment!

[email protected]

Press contact:

Ruben Schäfer

E-Mail: [email protected]

Original content from: MEDICUM Rhein-Ahr-Eifel GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Facebook

X

