Is he coming now or not?

The wallet is a type of digital wallet for cryptocurrencies. It allows users to buy and send crypto assets. There are several types of wallets. The hardware wallet is essentially a USB stick on which a user’s crypto assets and access are stored. A paper wallet is printed out on paper.

A QR code is generated, which you have to scan in order to make transactions. A software wallet does not require external devices or paper printouts. Here the data is stored in a computer program. Users must not forget their access data: otherwise they would be denied access to their crypto assets.

