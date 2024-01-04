Home » Why did Mickey Mouse become the killer in the upcoming horror movie? | Culture | .a week
Why did Mickey Mouse become the killer in the upcoming horror movie?

Why did Mickey Mouse become the killer in the upcoming horror movie? | Culture | .a week

horror comedy trailer Mickey’s Mouse Trap was released on January 1, that is, the very first day after the end of the ownership rights for the first versions of the cheerful mouse in red pants, yellow shoes and white gloves. This time, however, he will not be entertaining young and old viewers with funny ways of solving problems. In the upcoming film, he gets a knife in his hand and drops of blood on his face. A killer in a Mickey costume disrupts the birthday of young Alex, whose friends came to make him happy at work. But the coming-of-age party turns into a fight for life, as a masked killer decides to play a game with his victims.

I wish it was, at least at first glance, a work that would be worth devoting some time to just out of interest. However, the first shots indicate that it is a film that appeals to a well-known animated character and offers nothing more – neither high-quality processing nor average acting. This creates a film that is doomed to be forgotten. At worst, to give nightmares to Mickey Mouse fans.

