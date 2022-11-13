According to BYD’s official Weibo account, the Yuan PLUS standard battery life version (NEDC 410KM) has recently been officially launched in Thailand, priced at 1,099,900 baht (equivalent to about 218,000 yuan).

On November 13, BYD’s official Weibo said that the Yuan PLUS standard battery life version (NEDC 410KM) has recently been officially launched in Thailand, priced at 1,099,900 baht (equivalent to about 218,000 yuan).

Ke Yubin, general manager of BYD Thailand Branch, said that the launch of the Yuan PLUS standard battery life version this time is an important measure for BYD to carry out localization in Thailand. BYD will work with its Thai partner Rêver Automotive to practice Thailand’s low-carbon green the purpose of life.”

It is reported that RÊVER Automotive is a local new energy vehicle dealer in Thailand dedicated to zero emission. The two parties will cooperate and hold a brand conference in Bangkok on August 8, 2022, announcing that BYD has officially entered the Thai passenger car market. On October 10, BYD officially launched the first new energy model Yuan PLUS long-life version (NEDC 480KM) to the Thai market.

BYD said: “The power parameters of the two battery life versions are the same, and they are both built on BYD’s pure electric platform e-platform 3.0, and equipped with high-safety blade batteries. Compared with the long battery life version, the standard battery life is more suitable for car use scenarios mainly in urban areas. People who travel short distances such as commuting.”