There is an important risk that consumers who have purchased a specific product run, due to the presence of Salmonella in these sausages.

Salmonella within a specific productthe found presence of the spp variant of the bacterium that causes Salmonellosis has led the authorities in charge to remove a lot of a specific brand from sales.

Everything is specified within a food notification that the Ministry of Health has made it public. The communication concerning the food recall due to the presence of Salmonella in the indicated product can be found on the official website of the Body.

And there are also the most recent food recalls issued by the Ministry and which have taken place over the last few days. As for the case now, we are talking about “Serious risk to consumer health for the detected presence of Salmonella spp”.

This therefore makes it mandatory for anyone who has one or more units of the product mentioned below return everything to the reference point of sale. By doing so, it will be possible to obtain either a refund of the amount spent or the possibility of replacing the goods that do not comply with the safety standards with another type of product.

Salmonella, danger in a batch of products: the food recall

The return can take place even if you no longer have the receipt originally issued. Indeed emergency situations such as the one in themre provide for the abolition of anything that could be an obstacle to the protection of consumer health.

The product contaminated by Salmonellosis is represented by frankfurter with Scarlino brand and with sales denomination “Chicken and turkey cocks”.

Read also: Shopping at the supermarket, how many increases you didn’t notice

The producer is Salumificio Scarlino SRLwhich is also the name of the OSA which concerns the marketing of this article.

Read also: Cooking without electricity and gas, how to save the most on bills

The contaminated lot number is 02/03/23L1 and the expiry date or minimum retention period coincides exactly with the day 02/03/2023. The identification mark of the plant/manufacturer is instead IT1253L. The production plant is located in Ugento, a Salento town located in the province of Lecce, in Puglia.

Read also: How much does the electric oven consume? When and how to use it

The Sales unit weight/volume description indicates the following units: 10pcsx1000g (1) /3pcsx250g (2) /3pcsx250g multipack (3). As mentioned, the indicated article should not be consumed for any reason, given that Salmonella can very easily give rise to food poisoning such as to even involve hospitalization in the emergency room.