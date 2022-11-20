Home News Slips on the ice and falls on the Vette A girl from Feltre dies
News

Slips on the ice and falls on the Vette A girl from Feltre dies

by admin
Slips on the ice and falls on the Vette A girl from Feltre dies

Mountain tragedy this afternoon 20 November on the Vette Feltrine, more precisely on the Cimonega group where a girl from Feltre, returning from an excursion with some friends, fell and lost her life. The alarm went off at 15.45 when the group of four young people _ two boys and two girls _ was returning after having tackled the Comedon Pass. Something on the way back went wrong. From a very first reconstruction, the deceased girl was in front of everyone and suddenly she disappeared from the sight of friends who heard a scream. The three young men immediately asked for the intervention of 118, which sent the Suem helicopter and mobilized the Feltre Alpine Rescue team. The helicopter reached the group, the doctor on board was lowered together with the Apino rescue technician and they reached the point where the girl was, unfortunately finding that she had died. Given the critical situation with the frozen ground, priority was given to the recovery of the other three youngsters who were loaded onto the helicopter and taken back downstream. Darkness in the meantime has advised against carrying out risky operations to recover the body which have been postponed until tomorrow morning.

See also  He climbs the walls and falls, an injured 7-year-old boy

You may also like

From 00:00 to 12:00 on November 20, Huizhou...

Lega Proposal: 20,000 euro bonus for church weddings....

Off-road cars between Rivarolo and Bosconero, haywire traffic

Tornadoes and water bombs in the South, severe...

The man hired a forklift to throw the...

There is also a bit of Friuli in...

Farewell to General Innecco, commanded the Cadore brigade

Unions, Luca Visentini at the helm of the...

Verrés, students visiting Maison Bertolin for PMI day

Hohhot: Although the epidemic has eased, the risk...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy