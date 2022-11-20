Mountain tragedy this afternoon 20 November on the Vette Feltrine, more precisely on the Cimonega group where a girl from Feltre, returning from an excursion with some friends, fell and lost her life. The alarm went off at 15.45 when the group of four young people _ two boys and two girls _ was returning after having tackled the Comedon Pass. Something on the way back went wrong. From a very first reconstruction, the deceased girl was in front of everyone and suddenly she disappeared from the sight of friends who heard a scream. The three young men immediately asked for the intervention of 118, which sent the Suem helicopter and mobilized the Feltre Alpine Rescue team. The helicopter reached the group, the doctor on board was lowered together with the Apino rescue technician and they reached the point where the girl was, unfortunately finding that she had died. Given the critical situation with the frozen ground, priority was given to the recovery of the other three youngsters who were loaded onto the helicopter and taken back downstream. Darkness in the meantime has advised against carrying out risky operations to recover the body which have been postponed until tomorrow morning.