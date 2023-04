MeteoWeb

Call back from the company dmBio the sesame puree from organic farming’Tahini Sesammus‘, in packs of 250 grams, due to “serious risk by presence Salmonella montevideo“. The withdrawn lot – reads the reports on the Ministry of Health website – expires 21/02/2025 e 25/02/2025, and is produced at the Dm-Drogerie Markt GmbH plant, Am dm-Platz 1, Karlsruhe (D). “Il product must not be consumed but delivered to a DM-Drogerie Markt Gmbh sales point”, warns the company.