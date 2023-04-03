Top research under the candle arch, that’s what the rector of Chemnitz University of Technology, Gerd Strohmeier, calls the work in the “Smart Rail Connectivity Campus” (SRCC) in the lower station of Annaberg-Buchholz. At the opening, he spontaneously declared the Erzgebirge town to be the university location.

“We do it at a very, very high level here in Annaberg-Buchholz, under conditions that are unique in the world.” It cannot be emphasized enough: “We don’t do research here at Stanford, Cambridge or in Chemnitz. We do it in Annaberg-Buchholz.”

We don’t do research here in Stanford, Cambridge or Chemnitz. We do that in Annaberg-Buchholz.

Gerd Strohmeier

Rector of Chemnitz University of Technology.





In addition to the campus, the core of the research is also the practice-oriented framework conditions, says Strohmeier. “We have a more than 20-kilometer test track here between Annaberg-Buchholz and Schwarzenberg, which has been equipped with a 5G test field.”

This enables, for example, the remote control of real trains. “The goal must continue to be to further advance automated rail travel.” However, sustainability is also an important issue in relation to alternative drives and weight savings in trains.

Researchers in the field of railway research will also find their place in the newly inaugurated northern head building. Offices, laboratories and server rooms have been created on three floors. With Frauscher Sensortechnik GmbH, a project partner from business has also found a place.

The goals of the SRCC are ambitious: They range from digital networking and communication in rail transport to automated driving on the rails and the integration of rail transport in mobility offers with other means of transport. See also Crash on the Treviso sea, a seriously injured in Roncade

Railway inventions are to be developed, tested and made ready for the market on the campus, says Sören Claus, the technical director of the SRCC. “We only had a remote control trip in November, during which a train in Schlettau was controlled from Braunschweig via 5G.” But they are also working on topics such as “mobility chains in rural areas” to make life there more attractive.

“Signal technology, sensors and 5G are added, with this transmission standard playing a very important role,” adds Claus.

The lower station in Annaberg-Buchholz

As early as 1866, the station was opened as the terminus of the Chemnitz-Annaberger Bahn. At the height of the railway, the station had 11 platforms. The tracks were dismantled in 2006 during the renovation of the line except for two, the station building lost its purpose.

Since 2021, the former reception building has been converted into the “Smart Rail Connectivity Campus” as a branch of Chemnitz University of Technology. Research on autonomous railway operations will be located there. The first digital interlocking in Europe went into operation in Annaberg-Buchholz in 2018.



Source: City of Annaberg-Buchholz



Saxony’s Science Minister Sebastian Gemkow, despite all the joy, is also calling for further federal participation. “The Free State has supported the project in the past and will continue to do so.