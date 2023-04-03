The World Football Association (FIFA) has once again withdrawn a World Cup from an organizer. Five days after being eliminated from the U20 World Cup in Indonesia, FIFA announced on Monday that Peru had been stripped of the men’s U17 tournament from 10 November to 2 December.

The world association justified the step by saying that Peru was unable to meet its obligations to complete the necessary infrastructure. FIFA wants to stick to the date and is now looking for a new host.

Indonesia loses U20 World Cup

Only last week, FIFA Indonesia accepted the U20 World Cup and justified it with a reaction to current circumstances. The association left open whether a critical attitude in Indonesia towards World Cup participants Israel played a role in the decision. The group draw planned for Bali had previously been cancelled. There is said to have been political resistance to Israel’s participation.

Indonesia is the most populous Muslim-majority country and has no diplomatic relations with Israel. FIFA wants to stick to the date of this tournament, which is planned for May 20th to June 11th with 24 teams, and is looking for a new organizer.