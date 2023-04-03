Home World there are no more tickets for the semi-finals and finals of the Serbian Open | Sport
Tickets for the semifinals and finals of the Banja Luka tennis tournament are sold out.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

This Monday online ticket sales have started for the tennis spectacle that will take place from April 17 to 23 in Banja Luka, and already a few hours after the start of sales, all tickets for the last two days have been sold out.

There are still a few tickets left for the remaining days of the tournament, but they will certainly be snapped up very quickly, considering that there are thousands of people “waiting” on the tournament’s partner website tickets.rs, through which sales are made.

The first name of the tournament in Banja Luka is certainly the best player on the planet, Novak Djokovic, and besides him, Andrej Rubljov, Gael Monfis, Fabio Fonjini, Rišar Gaske, Stanislas Vavrinka, Borna Ćorić will be presented to the Banja Luka audience…

