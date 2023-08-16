Manchester City: Aren’t you happy? Tripled! – Fofoot

Manchester City has just marched on Europe. Next December on Saudi soil, it will be the turn of the world to discover the only team on this Earth capable of making two successive hat-tricks.

Mission possible

PEP, DIAS AND RODRI ON THE ‘SPECIAL’ SUPERCUP | City v Sevilla

At the Dragons, José Mourinho had narrowly missed it. In a completely different style, the Portuguese had managed to win 5 titles in two seasons with FC Porto. Championship – Cup – Europa League in 2003 and Championship – Champions League in 2004.

That said, the double European Champion will make up for it 6 years later at Inter Milan by making the mythical Cameroonian striker, Samuel Eto’o, the only footballer to have achieved two Championship – Cup – Champions League hat-tricks in a row, with two different clubs in two different championships: La Liga and Serie A. In 2010 it was with the Interists of Special Onein 2009 it will be with the Blaugrana of Pep Guardiola: the only coach to have achieved two hat-tricks with two different clubs, in two different championships. Barcelona and Manchester City in Spain and England.

Furthermore, everyone will be looking to Britain to see how far City can go. The Mancunians are still the main favorites for the final victory of a C1 season which will have absolutely nothing to do with the previous ones. Among others, Royal Antwerp and Union Berlin will start, Arsenal, Newcastle, Lazio and Feyenoord will return when Chelsea, Tottenham and Juventus will be the main absentees from a competition that wants to be very open on paper. Nothing very complicated for Cityzens driven to success.

Justice League

Manchester City LOOSE €81m for Lucas Paquetá | Newspaper

Big budget, exceptional players, Man City is today the only European club, easily able to play on two tables with two ultra competitive teams. Thanks to its financial windfall, the MCFC has managed to carve out a collective in which the linings and holders, newcomers and starters, have almost the same level. The German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan left that he has already been replaced by the Croatian Mateo Kovacic, gifted, experienced and copiously titled.

Former Real Madrid player Valtreni aged 28 will evolve among the Sky Blues alongside his very promising compatriot Josip Gvardiol, 21, in a collective that already includes Kevin De Buyne, Rodri, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez or, and not least, Erling Haaland. THE Cyborg Norwegian will continue to martyrize the opposing defenses carried by his formidable Justice League. Super Heroes Who en addition to being talented, they form a young group that is definitely looking to the future.

Aiming for trophies

HIGHLIGHTS | Arsenal vs Manchester City (1-1, 4-1 on pens) | Trossard equalises in stoppage time!

Also, Man City’s nearest future will once again be guided by unchallenged dominance. A jealous conquest of trophies that will go through resounding victories over the less wise among them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

