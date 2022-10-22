The shower is not only done for washing, but it is also a panacea for the health of the body, let’s try to do it with salt

We know it as cooking salt and it consists almost entirely of sodium chloride, or the sodium salt of hydrochloric acid. TO room temperature it appears as a colorless crystalline solid, with a smell little accentuated and a characteristic flavor. In Italy, it is found on the market in the form of coarse salt or salt up.

It is more present in thesea ​​waterbut, in much smaller quantities, it is also found as mining solid state in mainland deposits, and is called rock salt. The oldest form of extraction some salt is made in said plants saline.

Salt can also be used for body and mind care

Salt whole wheat it is marine, it has not been subjected to complete refining, it has a duller and more transparent white than the refined and more iodine-rich one. The benefits of salt water have been known since ancient times for its cosmetic properties and therapeutic.

Source great well-being, is mainly the reference to which one adheres to the discovery of various treatments. THE products on the market, which emulate marine properties, they are widespread.

Mainly it helps drain the tissue cutaneous ed eliminate them liquids, acts by osmotic pressure on contact with the skin, helping to dispose of the slag metabolic. Lot of spas they are equipped with the salt roomswhere you can relax on seats carved out of blocks, to absorb their beneficial properties.

Let’s not neglect the particularity of the delicate scent evocative of the energy of the sea. Using this amazing ingredient is also easy at home. We find it in every supermarket and also in tobacconists.

Let’s use that marino, we will use it as a body treatment, smoothing, exfoliating, regenerating and emollient. During the shower we can do one scrub that relaxes and tones, removing tiredness.

Across the massageexerts a mechanical action of elimination of dead cells that accumulate on the surface of the skin, making it rough and dull. It also has a function of removal of impurities and helps to counteract the onset of ingrown hairs and blackheads.

After getting wet, we take a handful of salt and we massage gently. We continue until we have passed it all over the body, avoiding hair and intimate areas. Let’s leave it a few moments before rinse.

We can combine somebody oil or a few drops of scented fragrancealways choose them natural, they will serve accentuate the final benefit. It’s a treatment to be repeated no more than once a week.