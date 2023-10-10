Salud Dent Ment: Addressing Oral Treatment and Health Needs for People at Risk of Social Exclusion and with Mental Disorders in Mallorca

Local Initiative “Salud Dent Ment” Wins GD Proyecto Solidario 2023 Award

The Dentistas Sobre Ruedas Foundation of the Coloma Vidal Solidarity Dental Clinic’s project, “Salud Dent Ment,” has been announced as the winner of the GD Proyecto Solidario 2023 Award. The project, which was launched in November 2022, aims to address the oral treatment and oral health promotion needs of individuals at risk of social exclusion and with mental disorders in Mallorca.

A significant challenge faced by people with mental disorders, such as TM, is the higher frequency of cavities due to behavioral changes. This often prevents them from recognizing the importance of oral care and inhibits their ability to perform adequate oral hygiene due to motor difficulties. Additionally, the adverse effects of psychiatric medications contribute to dental issues.

Since its inception, the project has treated 75 individuals with various types of mental disorders, with 29% being men and 75% women, and an average age of 51 years. Out of the treated individuals, 41.3% have required multiple tooth extractions, and 50.66% have needed removable prostheses.

The correlation between oral and mental health is often overlooked, despite several associations between them. Recent studies and systematic reviews have revealed a connection between periodontal diseases and Alzheimer’s disease. Conversely, deteriorated mental health, such as depression, can negatively impact oral health, leading to a decline in overall oral well-being. Hence, it is crucial to provide support and guidance to individuals and their family members/guardians to maintain proper oral hygiene habits, adopt a healthy diet, quit tobacco and alcohol, and adhere to regular dental check-ups. These steps can help prevent oral pathologies and enhance self-esteem.

Moreover, a healthy and aesthetic smile not only boosts a person’s self-esteem and confidence but also positively impacts their social life and mood.

The “Salud Dent Ment” project’s recognition through the GD Proyecto Solidario 2023 Award highlights the importance of addressing the oral health needs of individuals at risk of social exclusion and with mental disorders. By providing essential oral care and promoting oral health awareness, this initiative is making a significant impact on the well-being and quality of life of the targeted population.

