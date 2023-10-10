Home » Amazon Prime Day: Get a 50-inch Smart TV with 4K Resolution for Just $149
Technology

Amazon’s Prime Day offers are set to begin tomorrow, and the platform’s owner is ready to unleash its own set of rules. Amazon has a knack for launching sales with jaw-dropping prices, and today’s revelation is no exception. A 50-inch Smart TV with 4K resolution is up for grabs at an astonishingly low price of just US$149. This incredible deal is sure to be hard to resist for anyone in need of a new TV.

Amazon’s line of Smart TVs is well-known for offering competitive features at surprisingly affordable prices. To capitalize on Prime Day, Amazon has chosen to slash the price of one of their models to a remarkable extent. The 50-inch Omni Series TV falls within the mid-range category and fully meets the requirements of many users.

Equipped with a 4K resolution and HDR 10 and HGL compatibility, this TV delivers vibrant images with excellent contrast. Its sleek design also adds to its appeal, boasting sleek lines and nearly invisible bezels. It’s worth noting that the official price of this particular model is US$376, making the Prime Day offer even more enticing.

Another advantage of Amazon’s Smart TVs is their operating system, which is based on Fire TV. This means users can enjoy an Android-based interface similar to that of the Fire TV Stick. With Alexa integration, voice commands can be used to change channels, control home automation, or get information about the current time. The TV also comes equipped with HDMI eARC and offers full control of connected devices through the included remote.

Priced at just US$149, this TV is likely the cheapest Smart TV available today. With the backing of a reputable company like Amazon, it’s hard to find a better offer at such a low price. The 50-inch screen size is also a major plus compared to other similarly priced televisions.

To take advantage of this incredible deal, an active Amazon Prime subscription is required. If you don’t already have one, signing up will grant you access to free shipping and a range of other service plans.

Stay tuned for more exciting offers and updates as Prime Day kicks off tomorrow.

