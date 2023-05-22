Home » Salumificio F.lli Riva SpA – Strafette
by admin
Brand name: Salumificio F.lli Riva SpA – Strafette

Name: Mortadella

Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens

Publication date:
22 maggio 2023

Documentation

  • Recall model Salumificio F.lli Riva SpA – Strafette – Mortadella

    22-05-2023 – PDF (4.12 Mb)

