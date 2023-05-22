17
Publication date:
Brand name: Salumificio F.lli Riva SpA – Strafette
Name: Mortadella
Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens
Recall model Salumificio F.lli Riva SpA – Strafette – Mortadella
22-05-2023 – PDF (4.12 Mb)
