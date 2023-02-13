Previous

—

Inter have won 9 of their last 11 matches in Serie A against Sampdoria and recorded as many 3-0 victories in the last 2 in chronological order: the nerazzurri do not beat the blucerchiati in the league 3 times in a row without conceding a goal period 1949-1950. Balance reigns in the last 8 matches at Ferraris: 3 wins for each side plus 2 draws; the last crossing in Genoa ended in a draw (2-2).