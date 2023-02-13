The blucerchiati are returning from the draw on the Monza field; the nerazzurri excited after the success in the derby. In attack Inzaghi gives space to LuLa
46′
– 13 feb
Gosens does not return to the field
—
The second half began with a substitution: Dimarco replaced the German on the left wing.
– 13 feb
Off to the second half!
—
The Ferraris match resumes, with Inter having to push to find three precious points.
– 13 feb
Double whistle
—
After a minute of added time, the first half of the game ends: Inter slightly down and with her Lukaku, who misses three times in a row between supports and sides.
39′
– 13 feb
Barella-Lukaku curtain
—
The cameras frame a close-up of the Belgian filming the blue midfielder, guilty of having complained by waving his arms: “Enough, enough, don’t do that!”.
33′
– 13 feb
Heel Lammers!
—
For the first time in this match, Sampdoria is really dangerous, with the low cross from the left that is deflected in rotation by the Dutch forward: the ball that comes out is directed at the near post where Onana manages to intervene.
25′
– 13 feb
They push the Nerazzurri
—
Inter are in a good moment even if unlike usual they haven’t managed to take the lead yet. A splash from Lukaku doesn’t worry Audero.
19′
– 13 feb
Inter’s double chance
—
He continues to attack Inter, with Darmian serving Lautaro in the middle of the area with a low pass. However, the Bull misses the ball and the winger himself then strikes with power without framing the goal. Live match.
17′
– 13 feb
Cuisance calcia male
—
First shot of the match for Sampdoria, with the Frenchman who however fails to worry Onana: soft and central conclusion.
12′
– 13 feb
Calhanoglu touches the post!
—
Chills down the backs of the Doriani fans, with the Turkish midfielder shooting a low but tense shot and narrowly missing the goal defended by Audero.
11′
– 13 feb
Sampdoria occasion
—
For a few seconds the ball circulated dangerously in the Nerazzurri area, then Barella put his chest in it before the Sampdoria players could shoot on goal.
5′
– 13 feb
Lautaro takes center stage
—
The Argentine warms his foot too, but once again the shot is central: blocked.
2′
– 13 feb
Lukaku immediately shooting
—
The first conclusion of the match is from the Belgian centre-forward, who manages to protect the ball in the area and looks for the goal: Audero pushes it into a corner kick in two stages.
– 13 feb
It begins!
—
After the minute’s silence for the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, Maresca whistles the start of Sampdoria-Inter.
– 13 feb
Blucerchiati at the stadium
—
The Sampdoria players have already set foot on the Marassi lawn for the pre-heating inspection: today the hosts are called to a real feat.
– 13 feb
Yellow Inter
—
Inzaghi’s team, having arrived at Ferraris, will take the field with the third shirt.
– 13 feb
The official formations
—
Sampdoria (3-4-1-2): Audero; Murillo, Nuytinck, Amione; Zanoli, Cuisance, Winks, Augello; Djuricic; Gabbiadini, Lammers. All. Stankovic.
– 13 feb
Inter (3-5-2): Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Acerbi; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Gosens; Lukaku, Lautaro. All. Inzaghi.
– 13 feb
The Sampdoria shirt
—
As can be deduced from the Genoese social account, the hosts will wear the first kit, the Sampdoria one, as per tradition.
– 13 feb
– 13 feb
– 13 feb
Previous
—
Inter have won 9 of their last 11 matches in Serie A against Sampdoria and recorded as many 3-0 victories in the last 2 in chronological order: the nerazzurri do not beat the blucerchiati in the league 3 times in a row without conceding a goal period 1949-1950. Balance reigns in the last 8 matches at Ferraris: 3 wins for each side plus 2 draws; the last crossing in Genoa ended in a draw (2-2).
– 13 feb
The referee is Maresca
—
The race will be directed by Fabio Maresca. It was he who refereed the Italian Super Cup final in Riyadh on 18 January. His previous history with the blucerchiati is 14: 5 wins, 5 draws and 4 defeats. With Inter instead the budget is 8 affirmations, 2 equal and 2 ko in 12 “crossings”. The Neapolitan referee’s assistants will be Christian Rossi and Marcello Rossi. Fourth man Feliciano. At the Var Doveri supported by Paganessi.
– 13 feb
Where to see it
—
Sampdoria-Inter will be broadcast live by Dazn (also on devices such as Timvision Box, Amazon Firestick and Google Chromecast) and by Sky, on the Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4k, Sky Sport Uno channels. Live text on news.
Sampdoria-Inter pits two formations with very different standings: the Nerazzurri are in second place in the standings with 43 points and want to extend their rivals’ trio made up of Atalanta, Milan and Roma (all 41). Sampdoria, penultimate with 10 points, hopes to shorten the distance from Spezia who, at an altitude of 19, is fourth from bottom.
February 13, 2023 (change February 13, 2023 | 21:55)
