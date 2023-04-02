Women over 50 shouldn’t wear outfits in neutral colors? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that! We show you how to dress comfortably, young and stylishly in everyday life and give useful fashion tips.

These outfits in neutral colors are particularly good for women over 50!

All shades of black, gray and beige are called neutral colors. These also include white, cream, camel, ecru and khaki (a combination of yellow and black shades). Whether dark blue is also included is a debatable question.

Neutral colors can be easily combined with each other. The rule of thumb here is: create a cocoon look. Several layers such as a camel blouse, a cream waistcoat and a beige jacket create excitement and set accents.

Wearing neutral colors in everyday life: tips for mature women

You can actually create a cool everyday look with neutral colors. Simply combine different shades. Don’t worry, you really can’t go wrong with these soft nuances. Rely on garments with airy cuts. Pants with extra wide legs and a high waistband optically stretch and conceal hips and stomach. Add an elegant camel blouse and a jacket – and the everyday look is complete.

Knitted dresses in neutral colors make you slim and hide your stomach

Knitted dresses are very comfortable and look feminine at the same time. Garments that are not too dark but also not too light are best – camel, khaki and beige are the perfect choices. Camel also makes the complexion fresher and lets the skin shine. A large scarf in a light shade keeps you warm on cool spring days and offers a welcome change from the dress.

Assemble elegant outfits in neutral colors

Incidentally, neutrals can also be used to create super chic outfits. For example, you can combine a tone-on-tone blouse and trousers and spice it up with a cool coat. Belts, handbags and jewelry can also give the outfit that extra kick.

Sporty and elegant with a nice shirt dress

One thing is for sure: shirt dresses are here to stay. They have dominated the catwalks of famous fashion brands for several years. They are now available in all possible lengths and colors. A maxi shirt dress with wide, short sleeves and a pleated skirt in a soft cream shade is ideal for a walk in the city. The neutral color sets the stage for effective shoes, cool sunglasses or your favorite lipstick in wine red.

Outfits in neutral colors that hide the tummy

From the age of 50, the struggle for a slim figure becomes more difficult. It is not always possible to get rid of the kilos. All the more so – for mature women, the belly is the No. 1 problem area. Luckily, it can be easily concealed with the right clothing. A high-waisted tunic or an airy blouse are the perfect choice for anyone who wants a slim figure.

Why do Neutrals look good on women over 50?

Neutrals are particularly good for women over 50 because they give a mature look. There is also the option of setting accents with materials instead of colors. Both flowing fabrics and specific materials like faux leather look good in neutral colors. So experiment with nuances. Ideally, these should have a brown or pink tinge, as they have a rejuvenating effect and make the complexion glow. But light nuances can also achieve something similar. On the other hand, grey-beige combinations are a no-go for blouses and jackets.

Spice up neutrals: Which accent colors are suitable for this?

Bright neutrals can be spiced up with orange. Dark nuances can be loosened up with grass green, pink or yellow. If you have decided on a tone-on-tone ensemble, then you can take a bag in one color and shoes in another color.

Casual fashion for women over 50: nude nuances

Nude nuances are the perfect choice for everyone who wants to dress stylishly and comfortably at the same time. A nude maxi dress can be transformed with other tones from the same color palette for a fresh and spring-like look.

Evening wear in neutral colors for women over 50

Neutral nuances have another decisive advantage: they are always trendy. So if you invest in evening wear in neutral shades, then the garments will not go out of style for years to come.

Neutral colors are fresh, rejuvenating and perfect for spring. They also look great on women over 50 and can be combined with each other. The colors are true classics and will never go out of style, so investing in chic neutrals is worth it.